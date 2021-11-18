Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has lifted suspensions on the driver’s licenses of more than 150,000 Michiganders, according to the state.
The announcement made on Nov. 18 follows the implementation of laws that went into effect last month, canceling additional infractions.
“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” Benson said. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”
Michigan residents who are now eligible for a driver’s license may still need to pay a reinstatement fee to renew theirs or apply for a new one.
The Michigan Department of State said it canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 Michigan residents. However, many of them had additional infractions that were not canceled under this new legislation, meaning their licenses remain suspended.
According to the state, letters with more information are being sent this week to all impacted Michiganders at the address listed on their driving record. Copies of the letters will also be posted on each person’s online Secretary of State account.
The letters will indicate whether they are eligible to reinstate their license or if they still have outstanding infractions. Individual cases vary and impacted residents should obtain a copy of their driving record and seek legal assistance to determine what steps to take. Legal resources are available and can be found at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.
Residents can visit their Secretary of State online account to view their letter and purchase a copy of their driving record. Instructions and additional information are available at Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.