The Michigan Department of State has processed 4,637 notarized applications for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
According to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan has surpassed California’s numbers when it first launched a similar commission in 2010.
“Voters said loud and clear in 2018 that they wanted to put this aspect of our democracy back in the hands of the people,” Benson said. “That we’ve continued to receive and process such a high volume of applications, even during a public health crisis, is a testament to how committed people in our state are to this opportunity.”
According to Benson, the period, which ran from February 26, 2020, to March 27, 2020, allowing those interested to ask detailed questions on the random selection methodology that will be used to select the 200 semifinalists for the commission following the June 1, 2020 application deadline.
Benson said the list of comments received as well as answers to frequently asked questions during the period are both available.
“The variety and intricacy of questions we’ve received about how this process works and what the commission will look like are reminders that Michiganders continue to be fully engaged in every step of this process,” Benson said. “With little more than a month before the application window ends, people are still very excited about this chance to shape the future and be part of Michigan history.”
Applications will be accepted until June 1, 2020.
Applications can be completed and notarized electronically. For more information, click here.
