Voters are getting assurance from state officials that the November presidential election will be safe and valid in Michigan.
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminded voters of their rights for this year’s election.
“I’m really proud that even in the midst of a pandemic, we are on track to see record turnout in this year’s election,” Benson said.
“Because of proposition three in 2018, which you the voters helped to pass, there are more ways to vote than there have ever been before,” Nessel said.
More ways to vote means more reasons to worry about voting and ballot security.
Estimates report 5 to 5.5 million Michigan residents will vote in the upcoming election. A record number of those will be voting by mail.
Nessel and Benson are assuring voters they are covered with protections from election fraud to interference.
For the first time, voters are taking advantage of the no reason absentee ballot voting. Some fear it leaves the election open to interference.
“Election interference, both foreign or domestic, it’s not going to actually interfere with the counting of the votes. It’ll just interfere with people’s understanding of how to vote and when to vote,” Nessel said.
Nessel and other attorneys general are suing the U.S. Postal Service to force the postmaster general to reverse changes to slowing mail delivery.
The state is still recommending voters mail in their ballots no later than Oct. 19 if possible.
“What we saw was an effort by the Postal Service and the new post mater general to slow down the mail. And what I believe is that is was politically motivated,” Nessel said.
Also, some Detroit residents were threatened by robocalls saying requesting an absentee ballot could open them up to legal perils.
“Their personal information would be shared with their creditors, would be shared with law enforcement in case they had any outstanding warrants, would be shared with ICE. Let me tell you this, none of that is true,” Nessel said.
Benson and Nessel promie voter harassment at polls or other voter suppression tactics will be swiftly handled by law enforcement.
They also said residents can register to vote right up to and on election day. However, online registration will be cut off two weeks prior.
“Extraordinary because it will ensure that no one is blocked from voting. No eligible citizen is blocked from voting,” Benson said.
“Go to Michigan.gov/vote and you can actually track your absentee ballot so that you’ll know that it has been received by your local clerk,” Nessel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.