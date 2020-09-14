Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a partnership to inform and protect voters ahead of the November election.
The partnership was discussed during a video series Benson’s office launched in September.
“I’m proud to announce that our respective offices are partnering this election season to support and protect our voters,” Benson said. “My team will be focusing on voter education and the Attorney General and her team will be countering and prosecuting efforts to misinform our voters and other attempts at voter suppression that are more prevalent than ever before.”
“We want to aggressively highlight voter security and integrity issues. We’ll be alerting voters to common voter suppression tactics as they arise so that people know what is happening,” Nessel said. “The best way to counter misinformation is with proper education and information.”
