A Historic Primary Election is taking place tomorrow. It is the first election to take place during a pandemic in more than 100 years.
“With all the potential uncertainties, the pandemic creates in everyday life. It also creates uncertainties with voting in particular,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Benson said the uncertainties are causing a record number of people to vote absentee.
“So many people have been voting by mail than ever before,” Benson said.
Benson said that about 2 million people requested to vote by mail. She said that 1.3 million absentee ballots were returned.
“And we’re encouraging everyone with a ballot who has not yet returned it to visit their local dropbox or drop it off at their local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday,” Benson said.
Benson said things will look different for those who are heading to the polls.
“We anticipate less crowding at the polling places and more workers needed at our absentee counting boards to process all these absentee ballots,” Benson said.
Benson said voting booths will also have shields and precincts will have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.
County and City clerks are asking people voting at precincts to come wearing a mask.
“We’re asking for social distancing as well. So we’re hoping that everybody will be very cooperative tomorrow,” said Grand Blanc City Clerk Cathy Lane.
Lane said all the polling locations will be open tomorrow.
Michigan recruited 6,000 election workers but the surge in absentee voting is likely to delay the results.
“For tomorrow, we’re anticipating that results may be a little bit slower. They will count instantaneously after the polls as they always do,” Benson said.
Benson said things should go smoothly for voters regardless of how they choose to cast their votes.
“So, we’re asking for everyone’s patience,” Benson said.
If you are planning to vote at the polls, precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
