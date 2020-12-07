Dozens of protesters, some of whom were armed, showed up to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Detroit home late Saturday night.
During a Facebook livestream of the protest, the protesters called for a forensic audit. The protesters claimed Michigan’s election was a sham.
It all happened while Benson’s 4-year-old son was inside the home.
“We were just getting ready to put him to bed. When the noise escalated, we put a video on. He loves to watch the Grinch,” Benson said.
Benson said the protesters were trying to intimidate her and it won’t work.
“They will not carry the day. I’m gonna stay strong. My family is safe. I’m safe. And in addition to that, our democracy is safe, and it will prevail,” Benson said.
As for the protesters’ claims about election fraud, Benson said show the evidence.
“If there’s any actual evidence, it’s been a month since the polls closed, produce it and turn it over to our office and the attorney general, which is the way evidence of any wrongdoing in an election is handled, so there can be a full complete investigation into any issues addressed. No one has done that. There hasn’t been any actual evidence,” Benson said.
