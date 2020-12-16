Michigan's Secretary of State has declined to testify before the state House Oversight Committee on the 2020 general election.
The House Oversight Committee has heard testimony from President Donald Trump’s Attorney Rudy Giuliani and their witnesses' claims of fraud and irregularities in counties like Antrim and Wayne.
The Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan’s election and the Electoral College has cast its bids. Still, the committee asked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to join a hearing on fraud claims.
She said no.
“I’m really not willing to take part in a charade designed to amplify, misinform and confuse voters about conspiracy theories that have already been asked and answered in many ways,” Benson said.
Benson said if she attended the hearing, it would just further sow the seeds of distrust in our state.
"To appear before the committee when there’s no question we haven’t answered would just provide another day in which the media, instead of talking about the vaccine or other important issues, would be covering a regurgitation of this misinformation posed through questions that’ve already been answered,” Benson said.
House Committee Chairman Rep. Matt Hall said in a statement:
“Secretary of State Benson said she would be willing to testify before the people’s representatives when it made a good talking point for her and got her good press. But when the rubber met the road and it came time to answer questions about her work, she refused to take questions. Benson’s flip-flop makes it clear she would rather hide under a rock than help the people of Michigan build trust in their state’s election process going forward. Legislators are hearing those concerns, and we are taking action to address them. But this needs to be a collaborative effort to deliver trust. The House and Senate Oversight Committees have previously heard testimony from multiple county clerks from both parties on what they saw and what can be done to better Michigan’s election system in the future – and those conversations and ideas were extremely constructive and helpful. Our committee would like to have similar discussions with Secretary of State Benson, and I am disappointed she is brushing aside that opportunity while making excuses and playing cheap political games. This is about people, not politics. The electoral votes for Michigan have been submitted. But people in Michigan still have questions about their state’s elections and those questions deserve answers. I fear we are headed for more distrust in the future if people are denied clarity and transparency from officials who head up the process.”
Benson responded to the statement.
“Clearly the committee itself through his leadership is what’s been playing political games for the past month,” Benson said. “Saturday Night Live made that point quite clear in its mockery of their hearing.”
