Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined elected officials and organization leaders across the state to denounce Michigan Senate Republicans.
“The bills that make up the majority of this legislative package do nothing to advance the integrity of our democracy, they simply undo many of the policies that made last year’s election the most accessible and secure in our state’s history,” Benson said. “Instead of working across the aisle to listen to clerks, the state Bureau of Elections, or voters, those behind these bills choose to ignore the data, truth and best practices and promote policies that will silence the voices of all voters. Their actions are an embarrassment and an affront to every citizen they are sworn to serve.”
State Senator Paul Wojno, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, the Democratic vice chair of the Michigan Senate Elections Committee and the President of the Council of Baptist Pastors Reverend Dr. Steve Bland Jr. joined Benson at a press conference on April 21.
“These proposed bills on election reform are scattershot solutions to imaginary problems, and they would construct deliberate barriers to voting for many, including our seniors. We should make voting easier, not harder, and I remain committed to working with Secretary Benson and my legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure the voices of hardworking residents of all ages can cast their ballots when, where, and however it best suits them,” Senator Wojno said.
“After historic voter turnout last year, it is shocking and disgraceful that some of our state’s elected officials, who are here to serve the people, would attempt to pass legislation that disenfranchises them. While millions of Michigan voters have made their voices clear, these bills seek to silence them. The people of this state deserve better, and we will continue to fight back against any attempt to make it more difficult or less safe to vote,” Dr. Bland said.
