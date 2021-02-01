Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson unveiled her agenda to expand voter accessibility and strengthen the security of elections in the state.
“Michigan voters want elections to be accessible, strong and secure. We saw this in 2018 when voters enshrined expanded voting rights in our state constitution, and again in 2020 when record numbers of voters exercised their new rights,” Benson said. “Our job now is clear: to defend and protect democracy by ensuring that no matter how one votes, who they vote for, where they live, or what they look like, their vote will be counted.”
Benson unveiled the plan on the first day of Black History Month.
“Today, we stand on the shoulders of the brave men and women who have fought for voting rights and fair elections in our country,” Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler said. “They recognized what we all know: Voting rights are civil rights, and accessible, strong and secure elections benefit every Michigan community and every Michigan citizen.”
Benson’s team is working with the legislature to draft and introduce bills that support her agenda.
