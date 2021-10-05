Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson stopped in mid-Michigan Tuesday to tour the latest SOS office in Midland that's adapting to a changing world.
"Now, 80 percent of citizens visiting our branch offices are able to schedule their visit ahead of time and do so. And for the 10 to 20 percent who walk up every day, they're seen either right away or at a time of their convenience,” Benson said.
Benson said the new model of encouraging people to book appointments in advance is resulting in shorter wait times. At this Midland location, that does appear to be the case.
As the secretary prepares for next month's general election, she wants voters to know the last one was safe.
"The bottom line is that last year's elections were some of the most both heavily scrutinized and successful in our state's history. More people voted than ever before, and our secure protocols ensured that every valid vote was counted,” Benson said.
Benson also supported Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vetoes of four election bills, which Whitmer said would weaken voting rights.
"I’ll continue to work with the legislature to pass good policies, bipartisan policies, and hope that they'll do things like the things we've asked for, pre-processing time for absentee ballots and other things. Those are the types of changes we need, not policy changes that codify conspiracy theories and misinformation,” Benson said.
As for her own election and the Republicans that have already announced they're running for her seat next year, Benson said, “My work speaks for itself and I’m proud of what we've done and will continue doing that work hopefully if the citizens agree for years to come.”
