New Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging lawmakers to let absentee ballots be counted before Election Day and to make other changes following the passage of a ballot initiative that expanded voting options in Michigan.
The Democrat says the number of absentee ballots is expected to increase significantly now that people can vote absentee for any reason. She wants clerks to be able to start counting four days earlier.
She also says Michigan should join other states in counting ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day, even if they arrive after the election. Other proposals aim at requiring greater disclosure of money in politics and could hit resistance in the Republican-led Legislature.
Benson plans to soon announce steps her department will take on disclosure, ethics and transparency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.