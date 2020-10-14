Bentley Community Schools has canceled the remainder of its 2020 football season.
The season was canceled due to insufficient players due to eligibility issues, and the allegations of hazing, Superintendent Kristy Spann said in a statement.
"Hazing, bullying, and other aggressive behavior are not conducive to an educational environment. Further, such alleged actions harm our students emotionally and at times physically," Spann said in a letter to the Bentley football community.
The letter did not go into specifics about the allegations.
"Our coaches and our youth are good people. We will not let these allegations define our athletes or staff. We will rise up and become a better and stronger football team - one in which the entire community will be able to take pride," Spann concluded the letter.
Spann said no further comments will be made due to the ongoing investigation.
