Mid-Michigan has endured some brutal winter storms this season and it forced many schools to use their snow days.
Burton’s Bentley Community Schools said it has missed 11 school days and now the school district needs to make up for lost time.
The state requires schools to have at least 75 percent student attendance, which Bentley fell short of on Jan. 24.
The school district said the state may forgive nine of the district's canceled days, but it will need to catch up on the remaining two days.
The district is canceling a planned day off on Monday, April 22 and will extend the school year to until Friday, June 14.
If there are any more snow days, the school district will need to extend the school year even further.
