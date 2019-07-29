Democratic presidential candidates are gearing up for the pair of debates in downtown Detroit beginning Tuesday night, July 30 some campaigning in Mid-Michigan.
The Bernie Sanders campaign visited two homes in Flint still feeling the impact of the water crisis.
Actor Danny Glover and former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner represented the campaign.
"So the senator wants the citizens of Flint, who really are, you know this city is the canary in the coal mine," Turner said. "Without Flint, we would not be talking about dirty water in Denmark, South Carolina, or dirty water in Aimes, Iowa which is for other reasons, but for what is happening in Flint. And he wants you to know that we have not forgotten about you."
