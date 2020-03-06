Senator Bernie Sanders will make a campaign stop in Flint on Saturday, March 7.
According to the campaign, the event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Mott Community College Event Center.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Entrance is provided at a first-come-first-serve basis.
Visitors are not required to RSVP, but it is encouraged.
The event is free and open to the public.
