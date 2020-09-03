The Detroit Lions announced BetMGM as its first official sports betting partner.
The partnership will feature fan-focused assets such as Lions Bingo and Lions Perks.
Lions Bingo was introduced during the 2019 season and is available on the Detroit Lions mobile app.
Fans can play bingo while guessing what plays might happen or statistics achieved during home and away Lions games for different non-cash prizes.
New this year, with BetMGM as a partner, fans that can accurately predict the right sequence of game scenarios will be eligible to win cash prizes and future all-expense-paid trips to visit MGM Resorts properties across the country.
“The Detroit Lions historic relationship with BetMGM has been years in the making and we’re proud to announce details of our official partnership,” said Rod Wood, Detroit Lions Team President. “We’re continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans.”
Lions Perks was introduced during the 2018 season and is open to all fans at Lions home games in the team’s mobile app.
Guests are encouraged to scan their Lions Perks Card for every piece of merchandise, food, or beverage bought at Ford Field to earn entries into Gameday specific sweepstakes.
Part of Lions Perks and BetMGM points can now also be given to benefit Detroit Lions Charities.
BetMGM and the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit Casino will offer exclusive Lions Perks rewards and special offers.
Season Ticket Members also qualify for Super Bowl and Pro Bowl Sweepstakes when scanning their Lions Perks card for in-stadium purchases.
BetMGM is a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings.
