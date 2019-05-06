West Michigan's Betsy DeVos is a political survivor.
While chiefs of a dozen other agencies have quit or been fired in the Trump administration, Education Secretary DeVos remains on the job.
Among her supporters, there's a belief that Trump's distance from education matters is a blessing for DeVos.
She has been pursuing school choice, the topic that drew her into education policy in the first place.
While DeVos shows no intention of leaving on her own, she says she is not sure her husband, former Amway CEO Dick DeVos would be OK with her staying on the job if Trump wins reelection in 2020.
