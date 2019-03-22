Better Made Original Potato Chips are being recalled because they may contain undeclared milk.
As a preventative measure, Better Made Snack Foods, out of Detroit, is recalling 10-ounce packages of the original chips.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled 10-ounce Original Potato Chips were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.
10oz $3.99 Original Potato Chips come in a yellow flexible pouch bag and are marked on the top right corner with the following information:
Lot # 62090431442 thru Lot # 62090431520
Lot # 85100431442 thru Lot # 85100431520
Use by date of 10 AUG 2019
The recalled bags will also have a UPC code of 041633063048
No illnesses associated with the voluntary recall have been reported.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a package of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips dated 10 AUG 2019 did not contain Original Potato Chips but instead contained Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips which contain milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes which may have affected 660 bags of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips.
Consumers who have purchased 10-ounce packages of Better Made Original Potato Chips are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
