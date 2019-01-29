The Frankenmuth Police Department is reminding residents to watch out for IRS scams during tax season.
The IRS does not send generic emails that have a general title such as “dear tax payer,” police said.
If you receive an email informing you of a refund and requests you to click a link, please do not click it.
Police said the IRS will not ask for your personal information via email.
Please keep your identity safe.
