People across the country become victims of porch pirates this time of year.
That’s when people steal packages off of someone’s porch.
“I got wireless beats headphones for my brother for $80 and they’re usually $140,” said Cassie Miller.
Cyber Monday prompted people like Miller and Katy Ratajczak to fire up their laptops to try to find the best bang for their bucks without leaving their homes.
“We got like $100 off so it was really good to get it this weekend,” Ratajczak said.
The goodies you order might never make it under your Christmas tree.
“One in five homeowners have experienced this porch pirating,” said Melanie Duquesnel, with the Better Business Bureau.
Duquesnel said there are plenty of ways to keep from becoming a victim.
“Have it delivered to a place where someone will be there during the delivery timeline,” Duquesnel said.
She recommends investing in a surveillance system if you can and customizing when the package should arrive.
“Can it come on a Saturday? Can it come on a day that you’re gonna be home,” Duquesnel said.
If someone does steal your package, she says you should start with the delivery company.
“See if they can figure out when they delivered it and see if there’s any cameras in your neighborhood. You may not have one, but maybe your neighbor does,” Duquesnel said.
If that doesn’t work, she said to talk with the retailer and see if it’s willing to replace the item. Some will, but you may have to ask to find out.
Duquesnel said there is a last resort.
“Go with your credit card company and see about getting a refund,” she said.
You can always buy porch pirate boxes to keep your deliveries safe in a locked box. Some boxes can cost more than $300.
