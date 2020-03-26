Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel issued an urgent consumer alert on March 26 that urges Michigan residents to be on high alert for scammers trying to coerce individuals out of their personal information.
Scammers are using the news that the federal government will send one-time payments to millions of people across the country as part of the federal economic relief respond to COVID-19.
The attorney general said they have received reports about residents receiving emails from websites appearing to be official demanding they provide PayPal or bank account information.
The attorney general said anyone who receives a text, email or phone call from someone claiming to be the government with a check for them to not fall for it.
The most accurate information about the federal stimulus payment is on the IRS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.