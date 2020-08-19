GENERIC: Flint Police logo

A bicyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a Flint police cruiser responding to a call.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 19 near Court and Corunna.

Flint police said an officer was responding to a call for service and was involved in a traffic crash with the bike.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story; we will update you as we learn more.   

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.