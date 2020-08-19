A bicyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a Flint police cruiser responding to a call.
The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 19 near Court and Corunna.
Flint police said an officer was responding to a call for service and was involved in a traffic crash with the bike.
Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story; we will update you as we learn more.
