A bicyclist is dead after an early morning hit and run incident in Flint.
Just before 3 a.m., Flint Police say they attempted to investigate a hit and run crash on Robert T. Longway when the at-fault driver chose to flee in his vehicle.
Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver decided to flee from the officer and struck a pedestrian on a bicycle.
The vehicle itself flipped over, and according to police, the driver fled on foot. The officer remained with the truck to render aid to the passenger that was injured and trapped inside of the vehicle.
Other Flint Police officers were able to locate the driver near the scene and took him into custody.
The passenger was also removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
Both occupants were treated at a local hospital.
The pedestrian on the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the driver’s decision to flee the original accident scene, according to police.
Charges are expected on the driver and passenger in the coming days, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, contact Lt. Jason Cate at 810-237-6808.
