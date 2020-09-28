A bicyclist is dead after a vehicle accident in Huron County.
On Sept. 26 at 1:52 p.m., deputies were sent to Limerick Road, near Maxwell Road in Chandler Township, for the crash.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 58-year-old bicyclist from Brighton was westbound on Limerick Road when a westbound 2014 GMC Acadia impacted with him.
According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, the bicyclist, identified as Lawrence J. Buescher, died at the scene.
The driver of the GMC Acadia, 33-year-old Andrew J. Lee from Pigeon, was not injured.
The investigation into this accident is still ongoing.
Deputies were assisted by the Caseville fire and police departments, Scheurer Ambulance Service, and an investigator from the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
