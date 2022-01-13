A man riding a bicycle died after he was struck by a vehicle in Flint on Wednesday, according to the Flint Police Department.
The crash happened on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7:15 p.m. on N. Dort Highway near Nebraska Avenue. The victim was riding a bicycle south on Dort and was struck by a southbound gray Jeep Cherokee, according to the on-scene investigation.
The Jeep Cherokee driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, Flint Police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash. Anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
