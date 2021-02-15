A man died in the hospital more than a week after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle.
The crash happened on Flushing Road, near Milbourne Avenue, in Flint on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1:04 a.m.
The victim was riding a bicycle in the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, according to the on-scene investigation.
The Flint Police Department said the victim, 61-year-old James Martin Everett, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition due to internal injuries.
On Feb. 14 at 1:16 p.m., Everett was pronounced dead from his injuries.
At this time, it’s unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
