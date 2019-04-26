The Flint Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital in critical condition.
It happened on Friday, April 26 at 9:55 a.m. on Richfield Road at Coggins Avenue.
Witnesses on the scene told police a bicyclist was westbound on Richfield Road when he was struck by a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala or similar sized vehicle.
Police said the suspect was described as a man between 30 and 35-years-old wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a white t-shirt.
The suspect’s vehicle should have front end damage with a broken windshield, police said.
The bicyclist, 50-year-old Freddie Eugene Dawson Jr., was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition with head trauma.
While the Flint Police Department continues this investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call Ofc. Justin McLeod at (810) 237-6811.
