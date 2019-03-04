A bicyclist is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport Township.
It happened just before midnight on Monday, March 4.
Police say a car collided with the bicyclist at Dixie Highway and King Road.
The driver of the car then left the scene of the crash.
Police are looking for a silver or grey Lexus. It would likely have heavy front-end damage, and pieces of the grill would be missing.
If you have any information about the suspect vehicle, call Bridgeport Township Police at 989-777-2800.
