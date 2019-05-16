A bicyclist was ticketed Thursday morning after a crash with a pickup truck.
Around 7:20 a.m., Saginaw Township Police were sent to Gratiot Road and North Center Road for a crash.
According to Chief Don Pussehl, the light had turned green and a 56-year-old man driving a pickup truck headed north on Center Road.
A 50-year-old man riding a bike went through the intersection and hit the pickup truck, Pussehl said.
The bicyclist had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Pussehl said the bicyclist was ticketed for failure to yield.
