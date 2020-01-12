The Michigan elections bureau has determined that a group trying to recall an indicted lawmaker did not submit enough signatures to trigger a referendum.
Officials late Thursday released the results of a formal review of nearly 14,000 signatures turned in by the committee hoping to remove state Rep. Larry Inman, a Williamsburg Republican.
They found roughly 12,000 valid signatures, 208 fewer than the minimum needed to trigger elections in March and May.
A jury last month acquitted Inman of lying to the FBI. Jurors deadlocked on attempted bribery and extortion charges, and he may be tried again in federal court.
