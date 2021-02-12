In the race to vaccinate, the Biden administration launched a new federal program on Feb. 11 to distribute one million doses a week to select pharmacies with the goal of reaching more under-served communities.
Shipments to 6,500 retail pharmacies began this week to large pharmacies and mom and pop pharmacies.
"Through the CDC, they are allotting, just recently, to retail pharmacies," said Matt Phleghaar, owner and pharmacist at Southside Pharmacy in Bay City.
Southside Pharmacy is a small independently owned pharmacy that's stepping up to the plate. The owner said he's already equipped to store the Moderna vaccine.
"We aren't able to do the Pfizer because of the storage requirements, but the Moderna can be stored in our current facility," Phleghaar said.
Undertaking the task includes daily reporting to the CDC, increased record keeping, and training.
"There's definitely more demand than there is supply right now,” Phleghaar said. “They're looking for us to help out. All pharmacies should be doing it."
Not all pharmacies have the equipment or certifications to be able to administer the vaccine. Phleghaar is glad Southside Pharmacy can be a part of it.
"I feel it's what I went into the pharmacy field for. To help people. People are very anxious right now. If I can do my part to take care of them, it makes me feel good," Phleghaar said.
Phleghaar hopes to begin receiving vaccine allotments within the next month.
