President Joe Biden appointed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Council of Governors on Thursday, a bipartisan group of governors who address topics like the National Guard, homeland defense, disaster response and other security and safety issues.
Whitmer will serve a two-year term on the board.
“I am honored that President Biden appointed me to the Council of Governors,” Whitmer said. “Since I took office in 2018, I have guided Michigan through multiple disaster response efforts, including extreme polar weather and energy shortages, a 500-year flood, and the COVID-19 pandemic. I welcome the opportunity to work across the aisle to put our nation’s security first and make a difference in the lives of Americans.”
The Council of Governors was originally created by the National Defense Authorization Act in 2008 and formally established by Executive Order on Jan. 11, 2010. The group of governors consists of 10 members appointed by the president, five from each political party with two governors serving as co-chairs.
