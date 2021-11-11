President Joe Biden will be coming to Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to visit the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant.
Biden will discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure deal will accelerate the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains, reduce emissions to fight the climate crisis, improve air quality, and create union jobs for America.
There is expected to be more details released in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.