Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden will be coming to Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to visit the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant.

Biden will discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure deal will accelerate the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains, reduce emissions to fight the climate crisis, improve air quality, and create union jobs for America.

There is expected to be more details released in the coming days.

