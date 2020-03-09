Just a day away from the primary election, Former Vice President Joe Biden making a last-minute effort to win some Mid-Michigan votes.
"We have to fight but we cannot become like the other team," Biden said.
He made a speech to voters saying he hasn't forgotten about what happened in Flint.
"It’s critically important,” he said. “This is a city that has endured a heck of a lot of pain in the last few years. The name Flint has become shorthand for the incredible division that still exists in this country, based on zip code."
The event held at the Berston Field House had Senator Cory Booker, Michigan Lt Governor Garlin Gilcrest and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley all backing Biden. As he touched on what he would bring to the table here in the vehicle city.
"Honesty, transparency, straightforward solutions, and most importantly results have to be delivered and that’s what we’re all about,” Biden said. “That’s what your mayor is about, that’s what your Lt Governor is about. That’s your governor, telling people the truth. We’re not looking for a revolution, but we ought to be able to trust the water that’s coming out of our pipes."
Biden also states that his goals are to unify the Democratic Party and to beat President Donald Trump.
“To restore the soul of the country, a campaign for everyone, anyone who’s ever been at knocked down,” Biden said.
