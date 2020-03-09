In an effort to secure Michigan voters, Former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally in Detroit Monday night.
State and national lawmakers took the stage before Biden to endorse and rally support for the presidential candidate.
Lt Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Cory Booker and Senator Kamala Harris spoke in support of Biden.
Just minutes in to Biden’s speech anti-NAFTA protesters interrupted with yelling and large signs, one that read, “NAFTA killed jobs.”
Two protesters were ushered out even after Biden said, “Let them go, it’s not a Trump rally.”
After minutes of chanting and another group of protesters being taken out of the venue, Biden was able to continue.
Biden’s talk centered around unity and transparency. Uniting the Democratic Party and getting both parties to work together.
Biden also mentioned his work with Detroit during his time as Vice President and helping the city during the 2008 recession.
“Folks look, I’ve always believed in Detroit just like I’ve always believed in Michigan,” Biden said.
Bringing to light the Great Lakes Restoration Project launched during the Obama Administration, which invested $2.5 billion to fight pollution in the waters, Biden said.
Biden also touched on increasing teacher pay and investing more in education. He also talked about decreasing student debt.
He also talked about decreasing carbon emissions and reentering the Paris Climate Accord.
Biden ended his speech calling for “choosing unity over division.
