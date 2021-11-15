President Joe Biden celebrated a big win at the White House after signing a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday.
The president said he's also optimistic Congress will pass his social spending plan, but it comes amid declining approval ratings.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill made it to Biden’s desk Monday afternoon. He called it a once in a generation investment in the country's infrastructure.
Some of the largest investments the White House said Michigan will receive include:
• $7.3 billion for roads, highways, and bridges
• $1.3 billion for ensuring clean water
• $110 million for the expansion of electric vehicles
• $1 billion for protecting the Great Lakes, the largest investment in the Great Lake restoration program's history.
"The Great Lakes are so important to us. Not just in terms of the quality of life, but important to our economy. The fact that there's so much reinvestment in preserving the Great Lakes is good for us in terms of the quality of life, but also is a job generator,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.
Kildee said Michigan can expect to see changes starting as early as the next few months and will be spread out over several years.
He said the investment in ensuring clean water is a crucial part of the bill.
"What we experienced in Flint, and what we're seeing happen in Benton Harbor, could happen in many of the cities across the state of Michigan and across the country. So, there's a significant amount of money to remove lead service lines and do that before there's a crisis,” Kildee said.
Biden will be in Michigan Wednesday at a GM factory in Detroit to sell the benefits of the infrastructure plan to the public.
