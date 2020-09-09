Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign trail continued Wednesday, with a stop in Warren, Michigan.
In his socially distanced speech, Biden bashed President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This failure has not only cost lives, it sent our economy in a tailspin, cost millions more in American livelihood,” Biden said. “This is a recession created by Donald Trump's negligence, and he is unfit for this job as a consequence."
He also unveiled new steps to his build back better agenda including:
"A tax penalty on companies that avoid paying us taxes by offshoring jobs and manufacturing, only to sell those goods back to the American consumers," he said. "No more deductions for writing off expenses for the cost of sending jobs overseas. A 10 percent advanceable tax credit for companies that invest in the United States and American workers."
His focus zeroed in on American jobs and revitalizing the economy.
"Getting a good job in 2020, right here in America, shouldn't be a lottery,” Biden said. “It should be an absolute expectation."
He also had a call to action specifically to Michiganders.
"Make it in Michigan, make it in America, invest in our communities and the workers in places like Warren," he said.
