President-elect Joe Biden announced former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his pick for Energy Secretary.
Granholm was the state's first female governor and served as in the position of between 2003 and 2011.
After her appointment was announced, Granholm tweeted:
"I’m honored that President-elect @joeBiden has placed his faith in me as his Energy Secretary nominee. We have an opportunity to build back better while creating millions of jobs — we can do it!"
Biden cited Granholm's investment in clean energy during the Great Recession and her vision for further investments to create more jobs and strengthen the middle class as reasons for her appointment.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on Granholm's appointment:
“This is great news for our country and for the generations of Americans who will benefit from a clean energy advocate at the helm of the Department of Energy. Governor Granholm has been a fierce advocate for clean energy for decades. She spent eight years as governor working to build a more sustainable state, and focused Michigan's economic recovery from the Great Recession on clean energy, which helped push national markets towards renewable technologies. She's well suited to ensure that our economic recovery from COVID-19 prioritizes clean energy.
In 2008, she partnered with the Department of Energy to award Michigan State University the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, which is educating the next generation of experts in energy and nuclear science. Governor Granholm also knows better than anyone how to make sure working people and organized labor are included in the clean energy transition. President-elect Biden has proven once again that he is committed to building an administration that represents the great diversity of our nation, with more women, more people of color, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community at the table. I look forward to working closely with Governor Granholm as she works to address the energy and climate challenges we face and build a more sustainable nation for generations to come. Let’s get to work.”
