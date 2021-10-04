Biden argues US is an at 'inflection point' as he pushes economic agenda

President Joe Biden, seen here at the White House on Wednesday, will argue in a speech on Thursday the US has reached an "inflection point" as he pushes for his economic agenda.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden will travel to Howell on Tuesday to continue rallying support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better agenda.

Biden’s plan hopes to grow the economy by investing in families.

The president will arrive and depart at Capital Region International Airport. He is expected to give remarks at 3:35 p.m.

