President Joe Biden will travel to Howell on Tuesday to continue rallying support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better agenda.
Biden’s plan hopes to grow the economy by investing in families.
The president will arrive and depart at Capital Region International Airport. He is expected to give remarks at 3:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.