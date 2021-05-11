Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan next week.

The president will visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Tuesday, May 18.

