With the big three gearing up to start production across the nation, leaders both locally and nationally want to make sure the proper safety precautions are in place to make the workspace safe.
Temperature checks will be the new normal going into factories across the nation.
Temperature checks are one of the many precautions General Motors is taking. At the factory in Kokomo, Indiana, CEO Mary Barra shared those precautions on Sunday, April 26 on 60 Minutes alongside the Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford.
Ford said his company’s workers are wearing face masks and shields, they have plastic barriers between workstations, and they wear watches that will alert them when they are within six feet of someone else.
“The safety of our members is the overriding decision here,” said “If that means going to some extremes measures for a while, then that means going through some extreme measures.”
It’s a new normal that UAW Region 10 Director Steve Dawes said is necessary for the safety of workers.
“Any type of virus that’s unknown and the vaccination is unknown, those kind of things are very scary and need to be taken seriously,” Dawes said.
When it comes to the prospect of restarting production in Michigan, Dawes said it could take a while.
“I think we are still several weeks out,” Dawes said.
Once Michigan factories open their doors, Dawes is looking forward to getting back to work, especially with strong safety precautions in place.
“Always excited to get back,” Dawes said. “Continue to get our people back to work and build the greatest vehicles in this country.”
