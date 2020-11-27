A Sandusky restaurant that made headlines for not closing is now losing its franchise agreement with Big Boy.
“We had a brief conversation,” said restaurant owner Troy Tank. “They said we were in breach of our franchise agreement because we were not following the health department rules and laws.”
Despite a statewide dine-in service shut down Tank says his Big Boy Restaurant wasn't closing.
The Restaurant group then decided to cut ties with Tanks’ business.
Big Boy issued the following statement:
"Big Boy has and always will be dedicated to the health and safety of our customers and staff. The actions of a franchisee in Sandusky, Michigan are not representative of Big Boy as a brand, our operations, or standards. Big Boy does not condone, approve or support in any way the actions of this franchisee and is in the process of taking legal action to stop them from operating as a Big Boy Restaurant under the present conditions. Big Boy has taken immediate action to rectify the situation, maintain our commitment to quality, and adherence to health regulations."
"We started the process of removing some of the Big Boy stuff here at this location today,” Tank said. “And we’re going to continue to do that to make sure they were not violating any course of the contract.”
Tank says it’s sad to have to separate from the famous diner after decades of partnership.
Adding that they are just going to continue on without them. He says they will still be a family diner just not Big Boy.
Tank says his restaurant hasn't been this busy in years.
“10 times busier than we have been a quarantine,” Tank said. “Even in my last stitch memory of the last five or six years I don’t remember being this steady."
A GoFundMe page has even started to help with possible legal fees from the state which has already raised over $7,000.
"We’re blue-collar Americans up here we don’t like to beg for handouts, that’s not what we’re doing,” Tank said. “Hopefully in the long run that money will never even be used for this restaurant to pay any fines because like I said I don’t think we’re going to be held responsible.”
