The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is asking for help tracking down two missing boys.
Michael Gross, who goes by Mikey, is 16-years-old, 5’10” and weighs about 160 pounds. He has light brown hair and green eyes.
Gage Gross, 12, is 4’11”, 120 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.
Both boys were last seen on Oct. 21 at around 4 p.m.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at 231-527-0005, or Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.
