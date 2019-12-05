After more than two-thirds of Flint voters said yes to funding a Flint Public Library renovation, library employees are gearing up for a big change.
“There’s a huge sense of ownership, this community feels that this is their place,” said Kay Schwartz, Director of Library Services at Flint Public Library.
The nearly $30,000 makeover will make an old library new again.
Schwartz said the library will soon have to move into a temporary space while renovations are being done.
“This is a sixty-year-old building. The stuff here, it was put into it when it was built 60 years ago. So, we’re gonna figure out where everything goes temporarily, where it is going to go in the new building,” Schwartz continues.
That $12.6 million bond approved by voters will get the work started. There was also a large grant from the Charles Steward Mott Foundation, the Ruth Mott Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to give the project the green light, as well as some additional fundraising.
Even though they are not expanding, Schwartz says the changes will give them more space.
“With that 16,000 square foot we’re going to be able to more than double the size of the children’s space, double the size of our digital learning space.”
The new library should reopen by August 2021.
Schwartz says when everything is said and done, they’ll add six study rooms, nine meeting rooms and four classrooms. And the building will also be more accessible for people with disabilities.
Schwartz believed everyone will feel right at home.
“They’re gonna feel just as conformable in the new renovated building.”
