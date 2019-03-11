Big & Rich along with Granger Smith and Jesse Labelle will perform at one of the region’s biggest concerts on Fri, June 28 at the Dow Diamond.
Big & Rich is an American country music duo composed of Big Kenny and John Rich, both of whom are songwriters, vocalists, and guitarist. The duo has released six studio albums which has been nominated to several awards and has even landed them a number one song.
Granger Smith, also known by his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., is an American country music singer and songwriter. He released nine studio albums, one live album, and one EP.
Jesse Labelle is a Canadian born pop-country singer-songwriter. He has released two albums. Labelle is best known for his singles “Easier”, “Heartbreak Coverup”, and “One Last Night”.
Tickets will go on sale on Fri. Mar. 22 online at Loons.com and at the Dow Diamond ticket office.
Tickets for the show start at $45 for general admission bowl seats. General admission field level tickets are $50 and general admission field level premier flood tickets are $55. VIP field level tickets will be available for $75.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. the night of the concert with Jesse Labelle taking the stage first at 7 p.m. Granger Smith will follow before Big & Rich closes out the evening.
Proceeds for the concert will benefit the Humane Societies of Midland and Bay Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.