Rapper Big Sean's philanthropic foundation continues to support a program created to deal with student homelessness at Detroit's Wayne State University.
The school recently announced a gift of $10,000 from Sean Anderson Foundation to the HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program. The foundation created a $25,000 endowment for the program in 2016 and followed with financial gifts in 2017 and last year.
The HIGH Program, created in 2013, provides short-term help to students in need to provide some stability and help them complete their degree.
Big Sean , a Detroit native, formed the foundation in 2012 to help improve the quality of life for young people and their families.
