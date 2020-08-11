If there is Big Ten football this school year it will have to take place in the spring.
That announcement made Tuesday as the conference presidents voted to officially postpone the fall season.
Health and safety of the student-athletes is what drove the decision according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warner.
But of course, a lot plays into that. Especially when you consider that information about the COVID-19 continues to change daily if not by the hour.
Liability most certainly was also a key factor.
And the ripple effects should start to show soon. Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alverez has issued a warning that mass layoffs at his school are sure to come.
And the losses of Saturday games in East Lansing and Ann arbor will be felt by many businesses in community that rely on fall football.
In Mid-Michigan, the Davison Cardinals are warming up for the season and getting ready to defend their state championship.
A state championship that they hope to defend because the MHSAA still may pull the plug on the upcoming season.
They are hoping to make a ruling about the upcoming season here in the next ten days. For now, the Cardinals are trying to stay focused.
“Every day we start practice we sit down, and talk let’s just control what we can control,” said Cardinals head coach Jake Weingartz. “That is coming out every day and getting better each period and working hard and that’s not a decision we get to make. But we are going to be ready once we get the green light.”
Blue chip prospect quarterback Brendan Sullivan is a future Northwestern Wildcat feels for his future teammates.
“It is disappointing being a future wildcat and the big ten canceling,” Sullivan said. “I feel for those players that don’t get to play their season. But at the same time, I’m worried about my season and my senior year and I’m trying to play that one.”
For now, the only game that high school athletes can play is the waiting game.
