The Big Ten has hired Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren as its new commissioner.
Warren overcame serious childhood injuries to play college basketball at Penn and Grand Canyon University.
He is a former sports agent with a law degree from Notre Dame and license to practice in Michigan.
Warren will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.
The Big Ten introduced him at a news conference Tuesday, June 4.
He has been the chief operating officer for the Vikings since 2015, the first African-American to hold that position for an NFL franchise.
He will start in September and work alongside Jim Delany, the current commissioner who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Delany leaves the post Jan. 1.
