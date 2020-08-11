The Big Ten Conference is postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The postponement includes all regular-season contests and Big Ten championships and tournaments.
The conference said it relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee in making its decision.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."
The sports included in the announcement include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.
The conference said it will continue to evaluate a number of options for those sports, including the possibility of competing in the spring.
The conference is also continuing to evaluate decisions regarding winter and spring sports.
Warde Manuel, the University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, issued the following statement:
"For the second time in five months, the Big Ten Conference made the unfortunate but necessary decision to postpone an athletic season in order to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, and community members. As a result, all fall sport schedules have been postponed. This latest decision was reached after careful consideration and the grim knowledge that this pandemic continues to affect our country adversely. I am deeply saddened for our student-athletes and remain committed to our ongoing promise to provide them with a world-class education. We remain grateful to our global Michigan family for their unwavering support."
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. issued the following statement:
“I know how disappointed the whole Spartan community is over the cancellation of fall sports. We have amazing student-athletes and fans at Michigan State University and this news is hard for many people. But safety remains our top priority, and we are still focused on creating a safe environment in which our university’s mission can continue. We are committed to ensuring our students have a successful academic year.
We will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference as we look for opportunities for athletics to resume in the future. Collectively, we need to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and others and follow the guidance of our health and medical experts to protect the mental and physical health of our student-athletes.
I appreciate all the hard work so many people have put into these past several months. We have multiple factors that we are considering and evaluating, including the feedback we have received from some of our student-athletes about their safety and well-being. This open dialogue will continue.”
