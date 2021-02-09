The Big Ten announced it is relocating the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament was scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago, but has been relocated to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues,” the conference said in a press release on Feb. 9.
The conference said it looks forward to the tournament returning to Chicago in 2023.
The tournament will be held March 10-14.
